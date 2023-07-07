From TLC to the Legend of Georgia McBride: there’s lots to do in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are plenty of things to do in Phoenix this weekend, so grab your calendars and grab your tickets before many of these events sell out!

Phoenix

July 7 - TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

Some of the greatest in 90s music are headed to Phoenix’s premiere amphitheater! There are lots of seats still available, so grab them before they sell out! Click here for tickets.

July 7-9 - First Weekend for The Legend of Georgia McBride | Stage West at Herberger Theatre Center - 222 E. Monroe St.

This show is loud and proud, bringing humor and levity to the experience of Casey, an Elvis impersonator who’s forced to get creative when he loses his gig. Click here for tickets!

July 8 - DanceWise Presents “Viva Las Vegas!” | Madison Center for the Arts - 5601 N. 16th St.

DanceWise is going to take you on a journey to Sin City, set to the tune of some of Vegas’s classic songs. You’re invited to sing and dance along! Click here for tickets.

July 8 - Aurelio Voltaire with She Lost Control & Neuron Spectre | The Rebel Lounge - 2303 E Indian School Road

The “Martha Stewart of Macabre Homemakers” will be descending on Phoenix alongside his special guests for one night only. One of his most popular songs “When You’re Evil” has been featured in hundreds of fan videos, and Voltaire himself has starred in a variety of movies. Click here for tickets.

July 9 - Phoenix Royal Princess Ball | Hilton Phoenix Airport - 2435 S. 47th St.

Dream Parties is hosting a princess ball on Sunday where you can meet all your favorite princesses! Various ticket options, including VIP opportunities, are available with different ticket packages and times here. Get yours while they’re available!

Scottsdale

July 7-8 - Gypsy Roses | Showroom at Casino Arizona - 524 N. 92nd St.

This award-winning band is dropping by for two nights at Casino Arizona, playing your favorite 90s hits such as “Poisoned by Love,” “Shiver Then Shake,” and more! Tickets start at $15 and are available here.

Glendale

July 7-9 - Mad Monster Party | Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel - 9495 W. Coyotes Blvd.

Meet your favorite monsters throughout horror and thriller films, shop merch and more at this unique event! Tickets, photo op and meet and greet passes are available here!

