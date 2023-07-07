Teen boy critically hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment in north Phoenix Friday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 8th Street and Bell Road around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, however, police say several people are being questioned.
A heavy police presence could be seen at the Bellridge Apartments, but details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.
