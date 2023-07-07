Your Life
Suspect dead after standoff ends in police shooting at Mesa apartment complex

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa Thursday night.
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa Thursday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Mesa police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Glen at Mesa apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. A 911 caller told authorities that a woman came to her door saying she had been involved in an argument. The caller told police she also heard gunshots from the suspect’s apartment.

When officers arrived, the suspect opened the front door with a gun in his hand and then closed the door. SWAT officers arrived shortly and attempted to negotiate with the suspect. Mesa police say that at some point during negotiations, several officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire. No officers were hurt, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now underway as detectives speak to witnesses and piece together what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released.

