Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sun City West golf course GM recovers members’ stolen clubs, authorities make arrests

The general manager used an AirTag to track down the crooks.
The general manager used an AirTag to track down the crooks.(Phil Stika/Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST (3TV/CBS 5) - A Sun City West golf club got payback over the weekend after it was robbed twice in the past few months. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said thieves swiped around 12 sets of golf clubs early Sunday morning but what the thieves didn’t know was that an AirTag, a small Apple product that tracks its whereabouts, was in two of those golf bags. Briarwood general manager Phil Stika used the AirTag to track the stolen clubs and bags, which took him to a south Phoenix neighborhood. “I was looking for cars that had golf clubs stacked in a pickup truck or something,” said Stika. “When I looked inside the window and found the members name on the bag and the logo of the club, I actually giggled.”

The bag belonged to Dan Minnix. “My cart is right by the door but they didn’t come in the door,” said Minnix. “Next time you want to take something from someone else, there could be an AirTag involved and they’ll know where it is.” Stika knew where it was. He followed the golf club-packed car to Tempe Town Lake and then to Casino Arizona, where MCSO moved in and made arrests. Katerina Jones and Lynn Patrick Lane are now facing felony charges. “He is better than Sherlock Holmes,” said Minnix of Stika. “I cannot tell you how happy they are, one gentleman had tears in his eyes that he got his clubs back,” said Stika.

Lynn Patrick Lane was booked into jail on two counts of burglary.
Lynn Patrick Lane was booked into jail on two counts of burglary.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Several Phoenix-area restaurants were hit with health code violations.
Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Detectives haven't said what factors could have led up to the crash.
Woman suspected of DUI after reportedly running over 3 men in west Phoenix
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer

Latest News

How the extreme heat can take a toll on your mental health
The extreme heat impacts not only the body but the mind as well.
Psychologist: Extreme heat can impact mood and mental health
Daniel Tobon was indicted on 15 felony charges last year.
Semitruck driver who allegedly caused deadly crash in Mesa on New Year’s Eve 2020 arrested
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden