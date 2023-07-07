Sun City West golf course GM recovers members’ stolen clubs, authorities make arrests

SUN CITY WEST (3TV/CBS 5) - A Sun City West golf club got payback over the weekend after it was robbed twice in the past few months. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said thieves swiped around 12 sets of golf clubs early Sunday morning but what the thieves didn’t know was that an AirTag, a small Apple product that tracks its whereabouts, was in two of those golf bags. Briarwood general manager Phil Stika used the AirTag to track the stolen clubs and bags, which took him to a south Phoenix neighborhood. “I was looking for cars that had golf clubs stacked in a pickup truck or something,” said Stika. “When I looked inside the window and found the members name on the bag and the logo of the club, I actually giggled.”

The bag belonged to Dan Minnix. “My cart is right by the door but they didn’t come in the door,” said Minnix. “Next time you want to take something from someone else, there could be an AirTag involved and they’ll know where it is.” Stika knew where it was. He followed the golf club-packed car to Tempe Town Lake and then to Casino Arizona, where MCSO moved in and made arrests. Katerina Jones and Lynn Patrick Lane are now facing felony charges. “He is better than Sherlock Holmes,” said Minnix of Stika. “I cannot tell you how happy they are, one gentleman had tears in his eyes that he got his clubs back,” said Stika.

Lynn Patrick Lane was booked into jail on two counts of burglary. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

