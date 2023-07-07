Semitruck driver who allegedly caused deadly crash in Mesa on New Year’s Eve 2020 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A semitruck driver who reportedly crashed into a Mesa home, killing a man, on New Year’s Eve in 2020 was arrested this week in connection to the crash after being extradited from California. Daniel Tobon, 58, was moved from a Riverside jail and flown into Deer Valley Airport and taken into custody on Monday. He was booked into a Valley jail on multiple felonies, including reckless manslaughter and aggravated assault.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Tobon was behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer when he was getting off eastbound U.S. 60 and Crismon around 7 p.m. He didn’t stop at the light and drove through the intersection. Police said he smashed through a wall and into a home with 10 people inside. Five people were hurt, including Tobon, and one of them, 50-year-old Todd Weber, died at the hospital. At the time, police said Tobon may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Then in March 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the federal agency that oversees commercial motor vehicles, said Tobon was an “imminent hazard” and wasn’t allowed to drive commercial trucks anymore. It was because of the Mesa crash. The FMCSA said he faked his USDOT/FMCSA medical examination report in September 2020, three months before the deadly crash. The agency also claimed he falsely certified the form in 2018.

On July 12, 2022, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Tobon on 15 felony counts, including manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of endangerment, forgery and more. Investigators didn’t say how they caught up with him in California.

