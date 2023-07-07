Your Life
Scottsdale short-rental house party turns violent after 4th of July gathering

A huge Fourth of July party ended in gunfire at a short-term rental in Scottsdale and it's just the latest example of violence at short-term rentals.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It keeps happening over and over again across the Phoenix metro area — Big parties at short-term rental houses turn violent, with gunfire and neighbors ducking for cover.

It happened again this week in a Scottsdale neighborhood off McKellips Road and McClintock Drive. A neighbor said about 50 partygoers poured onto his street around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Then everyone started running when someone started shooting.

“A gun got pulled out,” the neighbor said. “I don’t know if it was a fight, or drugs, or whatever. A whole bunch of people just booked it into their cars and sped off. It wasn’t long after shots went off that police showed up”

When Scottsdale police arrived, they found broken liquor bottles and bullet casings on the street. Several people were detained and questioned, and 23-year-old Tyreele Craig was arrested for discharging a firearm and not giving his real name to police. There were no reports of any injuries.

But that doesn’t make the incident any less disturbing to Kate Bauer, with the Arizona Neighborhood Alliance, a non-profit devoted to reigning in unruly short-term rentals. She said one of the reasons there are so many disturbances at rentals during the summer is that many have dropped their prices by 25 to 50% because of the heat, and that makes it easier for young party people to get a house for the night.

“A lot of these homes are lowering the price, and that brings in younger kids,” Bauer said. “More people want to party, and not necessarily families coming here to vacation. They might just rent for the night to have a large party.”

Scottsdale is one of several Valley cities with new laws in place that allow short-term rental owners to be fined for having an unruly party. They can also lose their license. Many neighbors insist it’s not enough to keep these parties from happening.

Bauer would like state lawmakers to give more power back to cities to crack down on short-term rental owners who don’t follow the rules.

