Officers shoot, kill suspect during chase in Glendale, police say

Glendale police say an officer involved shooting happened around 5 p.m.
Glendale police say an officer involved shooting happened around 5 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is dead after police say he got into a shootout with officers during a chase on Thursday evening. According to Glendale’s Jose Santiago, officers received a report about “criminal activity” just after 5 p.m. Officers responded and found a suspect. That’s when the man drove off, and a chase started, Santiago said. During the chase, the man shot at officers, and they returned fire, killing him in the area of Maryland and 53rd avenues, which is north of Bethany Home Road, Santiago said.

No officers were hurt. Santiago said there are no suspects on the loose. Investigators are still trying to piece together at least two different scenes, Santiago said. The suspect has not been identified.

This is the 38th shooting involving officers in the Valley in 2023 and the 49th overall in the state.

