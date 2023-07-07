No officers hurt in Glendale police shooting

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say there was an officer-involved shooting near 53rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue, which is north of Bethany Home Road, in Glendale on Thursday. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Right now, information is extremely limited, but no officers were injured. It’s unclear what happened to the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

This is the 38th shooting involving officers in the Valley in 2023 and the 49th overall in the state.

