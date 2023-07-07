Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

No officers hurt in Glendale police shooting

Glendale police say an officer involved shooting happened around 5 p.m.
Glendale police say an officer involved shooting happened around 5 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say there was an officer-involved shooting near 53rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue, which is north of Bethany Home Road, in Glendale on Thursday. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Right now, information is extremely limited, but no officers were injured. It’s unclear what happened to the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

This is the 38th shooting involving officers in the Valley in 2023 and the 49th overall in the state.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona
Detectives haven't said what factors could have led up to the crash.
Woman suspected of DUI after reportedly running over 3 men in west Phoenix

Latest News

Tesla had 257 problems for every 100 cars.
J.D. Power finds rise in quality issues for new cars
The coyotes have eaten animals, and fruit from Webb’s garden.
Pack of coyotes ‘terrorize’ central Phoenix neighborhood
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
One officer then sprints into action and begins chasing the animal down the street.
VIDEO: Glendale police officers wrangle 2 runaway goats on wild chase