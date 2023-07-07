Motorcyclist dead after crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on a freeway in Scottsdale on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Department of Public Safety was called to a crash involving a man riding a motorcycle on the Loop 101 onramp at Scottsdale Road. DPS says the motorcyclist was already down on the ramp when another vehicle ran him over. He died at the scene and has not been identified.

