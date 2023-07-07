Your Life
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

DPS says that the motorcyclist was already down on the ramp when another vehicle also ran him over.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on a freeway in Scottsdale on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Department of Public Safety was called to a crash involving a man riding a motorcycle on the Loop 101 onramp at Scottsdale Road. DPS says the motorcyclist was already down on the ramp when another vehicle ran him over. He died at the scene and has not been identified.

