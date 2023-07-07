Man found dead after hiking accident in Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following an apparent hiking accident in Sedona.

On Thursday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct a welfare check on a man who didn’t show up for work. His roommate told deputies the man is an avid hiker who would frequent the Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock trails. Deputies soon found the man’s car in the Bell Rock parking lot and tried calling his cell phone, but he didn’t answer. They also pinged his phone, which showed he was in the area.

The sheriff’s office says there was no reason at the time to think the man was in danger, but when he was still missing Thursday night, a DPS Ranger helicopter was requested to help find him. At that point, it was difficult to conduct a search after dark. The YCSO Back Country Search and Rescue Unit was also deployed, but the darkness limited their search to less rugged parts of the trail.

The search resumed at 6 a.m. Friday, involving multiple teams, search dogs and drones. The Verde Search and Rescue team made their way to the top area of Bell Rock for a better vantage point of crevasses in the mountain. After seeing something out of place in one of those crevasses, the team hiked to the area and found the man dead.

Investigators believe he had been on one of the main trails to the top of the mountain when he slipped and fell. His identity has not been released, but the sheriff’s office says he was 38 years old.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.