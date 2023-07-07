Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

LIST: The hottest months in Maricopa County since 1895

Aerial chopper shot of bright sun shining over downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
As Maricopa and other Arizona counties face more brutal heat this month, see how close we've come to other record temps since 1875.(azfamily)
By Stacker and Jason Sillman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Experts say that climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth’s temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit in total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest months in Maricopa County since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we’ve included the average county temperature, county-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9.

  • July 2019 (tie)- Average temperature: 92.4°F- Monthly high temperature: 106.5°F- Monthly low temperature: 78.3°F- Total precipitation: 0.45″
  • July 1933 (tie)- Average temperature: 92.4°F- Monthly high temperature: 105.4°F- Monthly low temperature: 79.4°F- Total precipitation: 0.61″
  • July 1931 (tie)- Average temperature: 92.4°F- Monthly high temperature: 105.1°F- Monthly low temperature: 79.8°F- Total precipitation: 1.26″

#8.

  • August 2019- Average temperature: 92.6°F- Monthly high temperature: 106.5°F- Monthly low temperature: 78.7°F- Total precipitation: 0.41″

#7.

  • July 2003- Average temperature: 93.0°F- Monthly high temperature: 106.5°F- Monthly low temperature: 79.4°F- Total precipitation: 0.68″

#6.

  • July 2006- Average temperature: 93.1°F- Monthly high temperature: 105.8°F- Monthly low temperature: 80.5°F- Total precipitation: 1.01″

#5.

  • July 2016- Average temperature: 93.2°F- Monthly high temperature: 106.8°F- Monthly low temperature: 79.6°F- Total precipitation: 0.24″

#4.

  • August 2011- Average temperature: 93.5°F- Monthly high temperature: 106.7°F- Monthly low temperature: 80.3°F- Total precipitation: 0.50″

#3.

  • July 2009- Average temperature: 93.7°F- Monthly high temperature: 107.1°F- Monthly low temperature: 80.2°F- Total precipitation: 0.59″

#2.

  • July 2020- Average temperature: 94.0°F- Monthly high temperature: 108.3°F- Monthly low temperature: 79.7°F- Total precipitation: 0.04″

#1.

  • August 2020- Average temperature: 94.7°F- Monthly high temperature: 109.0°F- Monthly low temperature: 80.4°F- Total precipitation: 0.39″

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting x-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Several Phoenix-area restaurants were hit with health code violations.
Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Detectives haven't said what factors could have led up to the crash.
Woman suspected of DUI after reportedly running over 3 men in west Phoenix
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer

Latest News

Phoenix area temps to remain over 110 throughout next week
Phoenix firefighters warns summer heat can drain, overheat cell phones
The couple was rescued from the desert and then flown to a hospital in Tucson.
Crews use helicopter to rescue overheated hikers near Arizona-Mexico border
Border Patrol rescues 2 overheated hikers in Santa Cruz County