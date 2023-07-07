J.D. Power finds rise in quality issues for new cars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s nothing like a brand new car. It comes with a warranty and of course, that new car smell. But a recent J.D. Power report found says problems with new cars are increasing at a rate they’ve never seen before. J.D. Power surveyed consumers about everything from drive-train issues and safety features to phone chargers and entertainment systems.

And for two years running, they say that reported issues have grown significantly. “We’re at the most problematic that we’ve ever been for new vehicle quality,” said Kristin Kolodge, vice president of Auto Benchmarking and Mobility Development for J.D. Power.

She tells On Your Side that many complaints are about basic parts of the car that have gotten more complex, like door handles. Some automakers are making them flush with the door. “Ergonomically, it’s not working very well,” she said. “It’s not the right purchase position for someone’s hand. It’s tricky for kids to be able to utilize, or passengers that aren’t familiar with the vehicle.”

And auto manufacturers are trying to make cellphone usage inside your car safer and easier, but that’s also causing issues. The biggest growth in complaints is about wireless phone charging in the car. And drivers are unhappy with some safety features, like the system that warns you if you are drifting out of a lane. “The ones that have more of that beeping and chiming and are more on that conservative nature, those are the ones that are becoming more problematic,” Kolodge says. “And then we’re seeing in certain instances, customers turning those features off.”

Overall, J.D. Power found an average of 192 problems per 100 cars. And the biggest offenders? Electric automakers. Tesla had 257 problems for every 100 cars. Polestar had 313. “And this is the manufacturers in certain cases innovating and that level of innovation and what’s being presented is posing new problems,” Kolodge says. “It’s posing new ergonomic challenges. It’s less familiar to the user.”

The best brand overall is Dodge. It only had 140 problems per 100 vehicles. And the best “premium” brand may be a surprise. Alfa Romeo hasn’t always had the best reputation, but it only had 143 problems -- much better than brands like Cadillac, BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

Here’s the bright side: Automakers are innovating new features drivers seem to appreciate. In many cases, they just need to work out the bugs, but that’s easier said than done.

