How to protect your car during Arizona’s 2023 Heat Wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heat is on in the Valley, and there’s no end in sight. “If you step out of your house, it feels like you opened the oven in your face,” said Glen Hayward, the owner of Good Works Auto Repair in Tempe. With the blistering temps can come mechanical problems for your car. “The hot weather can bring a lot of abuse to a vehicle,” said Hayward. He’s no stranger to fixing cars impacted by the heat. Arizona’s Family stopped by his shop to learn how to make sure your car isn’t defenseless during the 2023 heat wave

First, he recommends parking in a shaded area like a garage or covered space if you can. Next, make sure all your car’s fluids are full. Periodically check your battery throughout the summer. The Valley heat can drain it much faster. Also, check for corrosion. “If you start to see the battery is getting corroded you can take it to the shop to get it cleaned or you can go to the store and buy a spray,” said Hayward. The hot ground can also impact your tires and can be detrimental if you have low tire treads. You also want to make sure they are properly inflated for the summer. If you aren’t sure how much that is, most cars tell you the recommended psi level on the inside of the driver-side door.

Even though it might not be raining, be weary of your windshield wipers. “They will get so hot on your windshield that it actually turns the rubber into a hard substance which will not wipe the water away and could damage your windshield,” said Hayward.

If you, unfortunately, have car trouble and break down on the side of the road, Hayward recommends you plan ahead and have an emergency kit like first aid and water in a cooler, as you could be waiting a while for help to arrive.

