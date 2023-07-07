Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How to protect your car during Arizona’s 2023 Heat Wave

Extreme heat can take a toll on your car, from the battery to the tires, so we talked to an expert on what to do to get prepared.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heat is on in the Valley, and there’s no end in sight. “If you step out of your house, it feels like you opened the oven in your face,” said Glen Hayward, the owner of Good Works Auto Repair in Tempe. With the blistering temps can come mechanical problems for your car. “The hot weather can bring a lot of abuse to a vehicle,” said Hayward. He’s no stranger to fixing cars impacted by the heat. Arizona’s Family stopped by his shop to learn how to make sure your car isn’t defenseless during the 2023 heat wave

First, he recommends parking in a shaded area like a garage or covered space if you can. Next, make sure all your car’s fluids are full. Periodically check your battery throughout the summer. The Valley heat can drain it much faster. Also, check for corrosion. “If you start to see the battery is getting corroded you can take it to the shop to get it cleaned or you can go to the store and buy a spray,” said Hayward. The hot ground can also impact your tires and can be detrimental if you have low tire treads. You also want to make sure they are properly inflated for the summer. If you aren’t sure how much that is, most cars tell you the recommended psi level on the inside of the driver-side door.

Even though it might not be raining, be weary of your windshield wipers. “They will get so hot on your windshield that it actually turns the rubber into a hard substance which will not wipe the water away and could damage your windshield,” said Hayward.

If you, unfortunately, have car trouble and break down on the side of the road, Hayward recommends you plan ahead and have an emergency kit like first aid and water in a cooler, as you could be waiting a while for help to arrive.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona

Latest News

The couple was rescued from the desert and then flown to a hospital in Tucson.
Crews use helicopter to rescue overheated hikers near Arizona-Mexico border
Border Patrol rescues 2 overheated hikers in Santa Cruz County
How to get your car ready for the extreme heat
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there