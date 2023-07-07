Your Life
Gov. Hobbs makes birth control available without a prescription

Soon, Arizonans 18 years and older will be able to access birth control medication more easily.
By Kit Silavong and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday that adults in Arizona can get birth control medication without a doctor’s prescription. Gov. Katie Hobbs said the rule will go into effect immediately. It applies to self-administered birth control, such as hormonal and oral contraceptives, and patients 18 or older need only complete a screening and a blood pressure test. “We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

Though Hobbs is touting the new access, the standing order has been in the works since 2021 after Arizona Senate Bill 1082, sponsored by then-Republican Senate Michelle Ugenti-Rita, was signed into law by former Gov. Doug Ducey. “It eliminates some of the barriers to a very popular, safe and effective medication,” Ugenti-Rita told the Senate Health and Human Services Committee at the time.“Having an unexpected pregnancy is a lot for women. If there’s a way that they can prevent that — and that’s certainly what birth control does — then I think we should increase its access.”

Over 20 states have statutes that let pharmacists dispense FDA-approved hormonal contraceptives without a prescription, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Hobbs has used her executive powers in recent weeks to promote reproductive freedom. In June, she issued a sweeping executive order effectively stripping prosecutors of their ability to pursue charges against anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion. She also plans to support legislation next year that would codify access to birth control.

