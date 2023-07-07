Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Sizzling heat wave continues through the next week for metro Phoenix

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until July 16
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 7/7/2023.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First Alert-Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended again for the Valley of the Sun from now until next Sunday, July 16. Dry and brutally hot conditions will persist with little relief overnight, with lows in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for a large portion of northern Arizona, where dangerous fire conditions continue to keep people on edge.

High Pollution Advisory for unhealthy ozone levels has also been set for Sunday. We are now entering the 107th day without measurable rain at Sky Harbor, which is not that unusual for this time of year. Still, we usually have cooler overnight temperatures due to monsoon moisture in place by the 4th of July. It will be a very late start to our summer storm season. We have reeled off eight days straight with highs at or above 110 degrees. The record streak is 18, set back in 1974, and that record is now in jeopardy.

Our streak of +110 days will continue all next week. Daytime high records could fall by...
Our streak of +110 days will continue all next week. Daytime high records could fall by Wed-Thurs.(AZ Family)
Our streak of +110 days will continue all next week. Daytime high records could fall by...
Our streak of +110 days will continue all next week. Daytime high records could fall by Wed-Thurs.(AZ Family)
Our streak of +110 days will continue all next week. Daytime high records could fall by...
Our streak of +110 days will continue all next week. Daytime high records could fall by Wed-Thurs.(AZ Family)

Your First Alert 7-Day Forecast does not have daytime highs below the 110 mark through next week and into the weekend. Daytime record highs could fall next Wednesday (116) and Thursday(114) with the forecast numbers at 118 & 117, but those records were set just three years ago in 2020. Rest, hydrate, and take plenty of shade breaks as the heat wave continues.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Several Phoenix-area restaurants were hit with health code violations.
Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Detectives haven't said what factors could have led up to the crash.
Woman suspected of DUI after reportedly running over 3 men in west Phoenix
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer

Latest News

Sizzling heat wave continues for metro Phoenix
Phoenix area temps to remain over 110 throughout next week
.
First Alert Weather: Record heat wave continues for Arizona
Phoenix to hit 112 on Friday with warmer temps on the way