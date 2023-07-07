First Alert Weather: Sizzling heat wave continues through the next week for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First Alert-Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended again for the Valley of the Sun from now until next Sunday, July 16. Dry and brutally hot conditions will persist with little relief overnight, with lows in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for a large portion of northern Arizona, where dangerous fire conditions continue to keep people on edge.

A High Pollution Advisory for unhealthy ozone levels has also been set for Sunday. We are now entering the 107th day without measurable rain at Sky Harbor, which is not that unusual for this time of year. Still, we usually have cooler overnight temperatures due to monsoon moisture in place by the 4th of July. It will be a very late start to our summer storm season. We have reeled off eight days straight with highs at or above 110 degrees. The record streak is 18, set back in 1974, and that record is now in jeopardy.

Our streak of +110 days will continue all next week. Daytime high records could fall by Wed-Thurs. (AZ Family)

Your First Alert 7-Day Forecast does not have daytime highs below the 110 mark through next week and into the weekend. Daytime record highs could fall next Wednesday (116) and Thursday(114) with the forecast numbers at 118 & 117, but those records were set just three years ago in 2020. Rest, hydrate, and take plenty of shade breaks as the heat wave continues.

