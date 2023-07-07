Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Record heat wave continues for Arizona

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert Weather Day with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through next Thursday. Look for an afternoon high of 112 degrees this afternoon. Dry and breezy conditions across the state with a Red Flag Warning for the high country again today from 11am to 8pm.

Look for afternoon temperatures near 113 over the weekend, climbing to 118 by next Wednesday and Thursday. All of the next 7 days are First Alert weather days. This could be one of the longest duration heatwaves on record for Arizona. The record for consecutive days above 110 degrees in Phoenix was set in 1974 at 18 days. Today marks the eighth day in a row, with this heat wave set to last at least another week but potentially much longer.

Monsoon moisture will begin to increase next week, with a few isolated storms possible in far Southern Arizona and the mountains of the state. The Valley is still unlikely to get rain, but could get some gusty winds and blowing dust next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Several Phoenix-area restaurants were hit with health code violations.
Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Detectives haven't said what factors could have led up to the crash.
Woman suspected of DUI after reportedly running over 3 men in west Phoenix
Police say the suspect got into a crash with an SUV before running off.
Suspect killed during shootout with officer in Glendale, police say
Evacuations were ordered at Banner Health in Sun City West due to a nitrogen gas leak.
Nitrogen gas leak contained at Banner Health in Sun City West

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day as temperatures remain above 110
First Alert Weather Day as temperatures remain above 110
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm Update for Thursday 07/06/23
AZFamily First Alert Weather 6PM Update for Thursday, 7/6/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Thursday, 7/6/2023