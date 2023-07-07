First Alert Weather: Record heat wave continues for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert Weather Day with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through next Thursday. Look for an afternoon high of 112 degrees this afternoon. Dry and breezy conditions across the state with a Red Flag Warning for the high country again today from 11am to 8pm.

Look for afternoon temperatures near 113 over the weekend, climbing to 118 by next Wednesday and Thursday. All of the next 7 days are First Alert weather days. This could be one of the longest duration heatwaves on record for Arizona. The record for consecutive days above 110 degrees in Phoenix was set in 1974 at 18 days. Today marks the eighth day in a row, with this heat wave set to last at least another week but potentially much longer.

Monsoon moisture will begin to increase next week, with a few isolated storms possible in far Southern Arizona and the mountains of the state. The Valley is still unlikely to get rain, but could get some gusty winds and blowing dust next week.

