Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend

The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A daily commute to work was anything but normal for one Valley man after finding a bobcat lodged inside his truck’s engine compartment.

On Friday, a man was driving to work in Gila Bend when he unknowingly hit a bobcat. When he parked his car, the man heard a strange noise from under his hood and went to see what it was. When he opened the hood, he was shocked to see two eyes staring right at him. He quickly discovered that the additional passenger was a bobcat stuck in his engine compartment.

A driver hit a bobcat on the way to work in Gila Bend. He didn’t know he hit the bobcat until he parked his car and...

Posted by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 7, 2023

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Game and Fish officials showed up to help rescue the stuck bobcat and remove it from the engine compartment.

The bobcat was sedated and eventually rescued from the engine with no injuries. Wildlife officials released the animal released back into the wild.

A woman in central Phoenix says a pack of coyotes is terrorizing her neighborhood while wildlife officials have tips on how to get the animals to leave.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Several Phoenix-area restaurants were hit with health code violations.
Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Detectives haven't said what factors could have led up to the crash.
Woman suspected of DUI after reportedly running over 3 men in west Phoenix
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer

Latest News

Deputies soon found the man’s car in the Bell Rock parking lot and tried calling his cell...
Man found dead after hiking accident in Sedona
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
A suspect was shot and killed by police officers during a standoff at a Mesa apartment complex...
Suspect dead after standoff ends in police shooting at Mesa apartment complex
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say