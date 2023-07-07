Day 1 of murder trial of stepfather accused of killing Alissa Turney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thursday was day one of the high-profile murder trial of the man accused of killing Alissa Turney, the Paradise Valley teen who vanished in 2001. Her stepfather, Michael Turney, is on trial for her murder. He is believed to be the last person to see her alive. This is a tough case because Alissa’s body has never been found.

The prosecution has quite a bit of circumstantial evidence that Michael killed Alissa, but the defense quickly pointed out there is no DNA or blood evidence or proof that Alissa isn’t still alive. Thursday, jurors heard from the prosecution’s star witness, Alissa’s little sister Sarah Turney, and Alissa’s biological dad sat in the courtroom with tears in his eyes.

Michael sat in a wheelchair as he listened Thursday, and right behind him in the courtroom was Alissa’s biological father, Stephen Strahm. “It’s hard to say it. I’d like to kill him, but I can’t do that,” Strahm said while crying. “It’s not an easy thing to deal with day after day because she did nothing wrong.”

Alissa vanished on her last day of junior year of high school in May of 2001. Her stepfather is believed to be the last person to see her alive after picking her up from school. In opening statements, the prosecution told the jury Turney had hundreds of surveillance videos of Alissa, recordings of her phone calls, and even had her sign a contract that said, “I did not sexually assault you.”

Sarah Turney grew suspicious of her father. She began a podcast to try and solve her sister’s case in 2019 and is the star witness for the prosecution. Thursday, under oath, she described her father’s control over Alissa and what he told her about setting up surveillance in their home. “‘Look what I set up. This is to watch your sister.’ And Alissa was to not know,” Sarah recalled her father saying. “He never wanted her to leave the house.”

But the defense said that is all circumstantial, that there is no crime scene, no body, no proof Alissa even died, and not a shred of new evidence that links Turney to the crime has come to light between 2001 and 2019. Alissa’s biological father said nobody else would harm Alissa. “Do you believe he’s guilty?” asked True Crime reporter Briana Whitney. “Oh, I know he’s guilty. I know he did it,” Strahm said.

It was a moment of pure emotion, love, and heartbreak for his daughter, as Strahm left the courtroom on day one of the trial. “I’d tell her look, your daddy didn’t leave you. He wanted to be with you. That’s the hard part,” he said with tears running down his face. “But I’m just trying to survive through it. I don’t have feelings of death. I just want her to have her justice,” Strahm said.

Sarah Turney will continue her testimony on Monday when court resumes. The judge said the plan is to have this trial wrapped up on July 20, and the jury would then begin deliberations.

