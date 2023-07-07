Your Life
D-backs All-Star Carroll injures right arm on swing against Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, middle, is helped off the field by manager Torey Lovullo,...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, middle, is helped off the field by manager Torey Lovullo, left, and a member of the training staff after Carroll injured his shoulder while batting during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets with a right arm injury.

Carroll was injured on a swing in the seventh inning, immediately grabbing his upper arm. The rookie walked to the dugout and was met by Arizona’s trainer before heading into the clubhouse holding his arm.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that Carroll’s shoulder showed no signs of structural damage and the outfielder was expected to have an MRI on Friday.

Carroll had surgery on his right shoulder in May 2021. He left a June 29 game against Tampa Bay after he felt something in his shoulder during his second at-bat of the game in the third inning.

“It was a really weird feeling in my shoulder that I hadn’t felt since the injury,” he said then. “I was pretty concerned. I just wanted to make sure the stability was all there. They checked it out and I got the green light there, which was a huge weight off my shoulders.”

He missed two games, pinch hit Sunday and, after Arizona had an off day, returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Carroll was voted a starter in next week’s All-Star Game in his hometown of Seattle, but his status for the game is now in jeopardy. He’s hitting .290 with 18 homers and 24 stolen bases for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

