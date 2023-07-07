Your Life
Crews use helicopter to rescue overheated hikers near Arizona-Mexico border

A couple hiking near the Arizona-Mexico were overcome by the extreme heat and a Border Patrol team rescued them.
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The U.S. Border Patrol rescued two people who were overcome by the heat near the Arizona-Mexico Border on Monday, and it was caught on camera.

The pair were hiking near Montana Peak, which is northwest of Nogales, and the hot weather was too much for them, so they called 911 around 1 p.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office called the Tucson Border Patrol Station for help. One of the hikers was going in and out of consciousness while the other was suffering from extreme heat stress, the Border Patrol said.

Crews for the helicopter were called while agents got to the man and woman just before 3 p.m. and realized how dire the situation was. They used a small tarp for shade and poured cold water on the couple, and a Border Patrol EMT started an IV for them. The helicopter team arrived and saw there wasn’t a place to land, so they lowered two people to where the hikers were. Both were wearing body cameras.

“Hey buddy can you hear me man?” asked an agent. “He’s unresponsive. I mean slightly to voice and a little bit to pain,” responded another agent.

The edited video shows the team helping the hikers get strapped into a harness so they can be pulled up to the helicopter. The video then shows an agent being hoisted up with the man into the helicopter. The woman is then taken up to the helicopter. The couple was then flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson for more treatment.

