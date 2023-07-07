Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Biden administration seeks stay of judge’s social media order, saying it could cause ‘grave harm’

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 6, 2023, after returning from a trip to South Carolina. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Louisiana-based federal judge’s order broadly limiting executive branch communications with social media companies could cause “grave harm” by preventing the government from “engaging in a vast range of lawful and responsible conduct,” Biden administration attorneys said in a motion filed Thursday with a federal appeals court.

The request to stay the order was the administration’s first substantive response to a July 4 ruling by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe.

Doughty, a conservative nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, issued an injunction Tuesday blocking multiple government agencies and administration officials from meeting with or contacting social media companies for the purpose of “encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

The order also prohibits the agencies and officials from pressuring social media companies “in any manner” to try to suppress posts, raising questions about what officials could even say in public forums.

Doughty’s order blocks the administration from taking such actions pending further arguments in his court in a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana.

In their filing Thursday night with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, attorneys led by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton called the order “ambiguous.” They said it could prevent the Biden administration from “speaking on matters of public concern and working with social media companies on initiatives to prevent grave harm to the American people and our democratic processes.”

They said, “These immediate and ongoing harms to the Government outweigh any risk of injury to Plaintiffs if a stay is granted.”

Critics of the ruling say it could hamper attempts to squelch misinformation on topics including health and elections. Supporters of the order say it keeps the government from illegally censoring points of view.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona

Latest News

The couple was rescued from the desert and then flown to a hospital in Tucson.
Crews use helicopter to rescue overheated hikers near Arizona-Mexico border
Border Patrol rescues 2 overheated hikers in Santa Cruz County
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 1978, file photo, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn lead...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter mark 77th wedding anniversary at home in Plains, Georgia
This short-term rental in Scottsdale was the location of a 4th of July party that ended with...
Scottsdale short-rental house party turns violent after 4th of July gathering
Emotional testimony during first day of Alissa Turney murder trial