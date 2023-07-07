Your Life
Arizona has the best-preserved meteorite impact site on earth

The giant hole in the ground is about halfway between Flagstaff and Williams off Interstate 40.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s like something out of a sci-fi summer blockbuster: a giant meteor hurling through space and crashing into earth. Meteor Crater is the best preserved meteor impact site on earth, and it’s right here in Arizona.

“What makes Meteor Crater special is that there’s truly no other impact site on Earth like it,” said Matthew Kent, CEO of Meteor Crater Enterprises. “It is the best preserved, most pristine impact site on Earth. you can actually almost see what it was like 50,000 years ago when a meteorite slammed into Earth and created this incredible crater.”

The giant hole in the ground is about halfway between Flagstaff and Winslow off Interstate 40.

“The meteor hit with the force of 150 tons of TNT and the impact and the shock wave killed everything with a 7-mile radius,” said Kent. " And it took the earth and flipped it inside out.”

It’s called reverse stratigraphy, where layers of rock near the crater are flipped. Geologists come from around the world to study it. Astronauts train here, too.

“Because of its pristine condition, it closely resembles what a real crater is like on the moon, so every astronaut that has been on the moon has trained here at Meteor Crater,” said Kent.

Meteor Crater is open 7 days a week, every day of the year except for Christmas. For more information, Click/tap here

