Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting x-rated pictures of Hunter Biden

By Dennis Welch and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona Republican state senator, who is no stranger to controversy, may have violated the state’s revenge porn law after posting sexually explicit images on Twitter of President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Late Wednesday, Sen. Wendy Rogers, who sponsored a bill earlier this year in an attempt to block minors from watching online pornography, re-tweeted a video that contained x-rated images of Hunter Biden, to her more than 300,000 followers on Twitter. The social media platform allows adolescents from as young as 13 years old to sign up without age restrictions and allows adult content to be posted.

In her re-tweet, Rogers wrote, “It’s all here in black and white. Oh, and apparently in NBC living color.”

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of President Joe Biden's adult son, Hunter Biden, possibly violating Arizona's 'revenge porn' law.(Arizona's Family / ACTV)

Rogers, the Republican state senator for the Flagstaff area, has since removed the video. State Senate President Warren Petersen, also a Republican, released a statement to Arizona’s Family, calling Roger’s re-tweet a mistake. “[Rogers] didn’t realize those images were in that video until it was brought to her attention, and she immediately removed the video from her feed,” Petersen said.

Removing the offensive video, which Arizona’s Family is prohibited from airing on TV and online, may not be enough to keep Rogers out of legal trouble, according to one local attorney. “It’s not a defense if she later took them down, which appears she has done,” Tom Ryan, a Valley lawyer, said. “Any more than it would be a defense if you robbed a Circle K and later gave the money back, you don’t get to wipe out the robbery.”

Ryan said he thinks Rogers violated Arizona’s so-called revenge porn law, which makes intentionally disclosing a sexual picture of anyone without consent a criminal offense. Other lawyers who were contacted but unavailable for on-camera interviews said it would be a tough case to prosecute given the Bidens are a high-profile family and because explicit images of Hunter Biden are common on social media platforms.

Rogers is no stranger to controversy. Last year, she was censured by the state Senate following a pre-recorded speech she made for a white nationalist conference. During that speech, she called for people she viewed as enemies to be hanged from the gallows.

This year, Rogers pushed for legislation that would bar anyone from accessing online porn unless they were at least 18 years old. During a committee hearing, Rogers expressed her concerns about the ease with which minors can access pornography, calling it ”a scourge that is affecting impressionable minds.”

Rogers was unavailable for comment before publishing this story.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix

The bodies were discovered in a south Phoenix apartment late Monday morning.

Police identify man, woman found dead in murder-suicide at south Phoenix apartment

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Bradley
The bodies were found inside an apartment late Monday morning.

East Valley

Would you drink beer made from wastewater? This brewery sure hopes os.

Gilbert-based brewery to use recycled wastewater in its beer

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Whitney Clark
It typically takes more than 200 gallons of water to produce five barrels of beer.

East Valley

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa Thursday night.

Suspect dead after standoff ends in police shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
When officers arrived, the suspect opened the front door with a gun in his hand and then closed the door.

Wildfires

The Stockton Hill Fire started earlier this week about 13 miles north of Kingman.

Residents in western Arizona return home as Stockton Hill Fire now 45% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office informed people who had to leave six homes in the Red Wing Canyon area late Thursday that they could return.

Latest News

News

April's Bucket List: Visiting Arizona's Meteor Crater

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The giant hole in the ground is about halfway between Flagstaff and Winslow off Interstate 40.

Forecast

.

First Alert Weather: Record heat wave continues for Arizona

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By April Warnecke
Brutally hot weather continues for the Desert Southwest with a heat wave that could rival some of our longest stretches of intense heat in Phoenix history.

News

Glendale opens 3 new heat relief station as state battles extreme temps

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
City has received $771,000 from Maricopa County to assist in operating these centers

Something Good

99-year-old veteran gets birthday surprise at LA gym

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Donald Mann has been a regular at the gym for over three decades! Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.

News

Phoenix firefighters warns summer heat can drain, overheat cell phones

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Arizona's hot temperatures can not only drain your smartphone's battery but can ruin your battery health too.

Phoenix

Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a north Phoenix home.

Woman seriously injured after being shot at north Phoenix trailer park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Bradley
It happened near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.