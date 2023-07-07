99-year-old veteran gets birthday surprise at LA gym

LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a special birthday surprise for an elderly veteran at the Los Angeles gym where he regularly works out. And that is Something Good!

Donald Mann is 99 years old, and he’s been a regular at the gym for three decades. Gym owners say he’s a big inspiration for employees and members, so they decided to make Donald feel special on his special day.

Donald actually has a fractured back and uses a walker, but he says that waking up with a positive attitude every day keeps him going. “Laughter has a lot to do with still being able to be still moving when you’re 99,” Mann says. “If you laugh a lot and help others a lot ... and don’t be afraid to try something new.”

He also creds his long life to his 93-year-old girlfriend, who he calls his “sugar mama.”

