Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shooting early Wednesday morning left a woman dead and a man hospitalized in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found a scene “where clearly a shooting had occurred,” a police spokesman said. While they were there, they got word that 21-year-old Abriana Ma’Kehia Paxton and a man were dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Paxton didn’t survive. The man is in serious condition.

Police say that an argument between multiple people led up to the shooting. Police are investigating, and no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning. (Arizona's Family)

