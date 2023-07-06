Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.
The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong and David Baker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shooting early Wednesday morning left a woman dead and a man hospitalized in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found a scene “where clearly a shooting had occurred,” a police spokesman said. While they were there, they got word that 21-year-old Abriana Ma’Kehia Paxton and a man were dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Paxton didn’t survive. The man is in serious condition.

Police say that an argument between multiple people led up to the shooting. Police are investigating, and no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened early Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Around 300 firefighters are battling the blaze.
Beehive Fire grows to 10,500 acres in southern Arizona, 62% containment
The Liberty and Health Alliance is holding a three-day free health care, dental event while...
3-day free health care, religious guidance at Phoenix Convention Center
He was booked on one count of discharging a firearm within city limits and one count of...
Glendale man accused of firing 100 rounds into the air on 4th of July
Public art and murals can be found throughout downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix City Council approves $20 million for art projects