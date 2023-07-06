Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: Glendale police officers wrangle 2 runaway goats on wild chase

After the brief chase with officers, both goats were safely returned to their owners.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Instead of a wild goose chase, a couple of Glendale police officers went on a wild goat chase over the weekend! Last Saturday, several officers received a call of two runaway goats near 80th and Glendale avenues. “This was not only a hazard to those commuting on the road but to the goats themselves,” Glendale police said. So the officers headed out to the neighborhood — and the chase was on!

One officer’s body-cam shows one goat running through the street while several people chase after it. The goat jumps and avoids everyone trying to wrangle it before darting through people’s yards. One officer then sprints into action and begins chasing the animal down the street. Finally, he was able to catch up to the goat and grab it. “Let’s go! That’s how we do it!” the officer cheers. “That’s how we do it, boys!”

Meanwhile, another officer’s body-cam shows the second goat running through an open field. Luckily, that goat didn’t put up too much of a fight and was caught. Both goats were safely returned to their owners.

One of the officers has previous wrangling experience and even helped the department round up a mule a few weeks ago.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona
The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area is closed after fire caused extensive damage on...
Chandler playground closed due to extensive fireworks-related damage

Latest News

MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
WATCH: Glendale police officers wrangle runaway goats
Evacuations were ordered at Banner Health in Sun City West due to a nitrogen gas leak.
Nitrogen gas leak contained at Banner Health in Sun City West
File photo of ticks.
Arizona seeing increase of ticks after wet winter season