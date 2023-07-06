WATCH: Glendale police officers wrangle 2 runaway goats on wild chase

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Instead of a wild goose chase, a couple of Glendale police officers went on a wild goat chase over the weekend! Last Saturday, several officers received a call of two runaway goats near 80th and Glendale avenues. “This was not only a hazard to those commuting on the road but to the goats themselves,” Glendale police said. So the officers headed out to the neighborhood — and the chase was on!

One officer’s body-cam shows one goat running through the street while several people chase after it. The goat jumps and avoids everyone trying to wrangle it before darting through people’s yards. One officer then sprints into action and begins chasing the animal down the street. Finally, he was able to catch up to the goat and grab it. “Let’s go! That’s how we do it!” the officer cheers. “That’s how we do it, boys!”

Meanwhile, another officer’s body-cam shows the second goat running through an open field. Luckily, that goat didn’t put up too much of a fight and was caught. Both goats were safely returned to their owners.

One of the officers has previous wrangling experience and even helped the department round up a mule a few weeks ago.

