VP Kamala Harris arrives in Laveen, meets with Gila River Indian Community

Harris previously visited Tonopah in January.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Arizona on Thursday for a meeting with Native American communities and Tribal Nations. It will be the first time a sitting vice president has visited the Gila River Indian Community. The stop is part of the Investing In America Tour, showing the administration’s infrastructure investment.

Harris will be briefed about GRIC’s water pipeline project, which will help ensure communities receive reliable access to clean water and reduce Colorado River usage. The pipeline project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. She will also give insight into the administration’s investments to Tribal Nations and discuss the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Harris previously visited Tonopah in January for the Ten West Link groundbreaking ceremony. That project is slated to deliver energy to millions in central Arizona and southern California.

