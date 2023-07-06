Scottsdale man receives $980 credit for fraudulent credit card charge in Mexico

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Zack Kowalski has been waiting to hear the words “fraudulent” for a full year. “They did deem the charge was fraudulent and a scam,” Kowalski said, referring to American Express’ recent decision to return his $980.

In a recent On Your Side report, he explained how he and his family had some great beach time on a vacation in Cabo. On their last day, Kowalski said he pulled his rental car into a gas station just outside Cabo to fill up his tank. He used his American Express Platinum card to pay for about $40 worth of gas, but the gas station attendant returned with bad news. “He comes back about a minute later and says sorry, the credit card is not working.” So, Kowalski paid cash and left. When he returned to Arizona, he discovered the gas station had fraudulently charged him more than 19,956 Mexican Pesos, equating to $980.

Kowalski disputed the fraudulent charge with American Express three different times, and each time AMEX said the charge was legitimate. After a year’s worth of arguing with American Express, he contacted On Your Side. The On Your Side team was able to find some startling news about that particular gas station. Consumer after consumer posted online that the very same Pemex gas station ripped them off too.

Zach Kowalski says a gas station attendant in Mexico lied about his American Express Platinum credit card not working and charged him $980.

Some reviews read as follows: “Do not get gas here. The attendants are running a scam. They skimmed my card for $1,300,” “As we drove away on one of my cards there was a charge for over $1,000.00,” and more.

After providing this information and other supporting documents to American Express, the credit card company changed its mind and credited all $980 back to Kowalski’s account. He did say because of all the aggravation and stress, he plans on canceling his American Express Platinum card, which has a $695 annual fee.

