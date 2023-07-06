Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction

MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the gruesome murder of a teen visiting from Nebraska. Deputies say 37-year-old Anthonie Ruinard is now facing first-degree murder and a slew of other charges stemming from the homicide.

Authorities say 18-year-old Parker League was last seen alive at an Arco gas station on June 11, which showed League and Ruinard leaving the store together in a Black Dodge Challenger. Detectives pinpoint Ruinard after obtaining video surveillance of Parker’s card being used at several stores after he died.

“This is another example of great investigative work by our detectives,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. “And why our FATE Unit is such a crucial component for public safety in the apprehension of these violent criminals from our communities.”

On June 13, sheriff deputies uncovered League’s body in a bonfire pile close to the Bulldog Canyon - Hackamore area, east of State Route 88 and Lost Dutchman State Park. Days later, he was identified as an 18-year-old who was visiting from Nebraska, but details surrounding his death have still not been made public.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office wouldn’t confirm whether or not the body itself was burned inside the bonfire pit or the condition of the remains.

Arizona’s Family true crime reporter Briana Whitney is speaking with Parker’s family and will have more on Good Evening Arizona.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona
The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area is closed after fire caused extensive damage on...
Chandler playground closed due to extensive fireworks-related damage

Latest News

One officer then sprints into action and begins chasing the animal down the street.
WATCH: Glendale police officers wrangle 2 runaway goats on wild chase
WATCH: Glendale police officers wrangle runaway goats
Evacuations were ordered at Banner Health in Sun City West due to a nitrogen gas leak.
Nitrogen gas leak contained at Banner Health in Sun City West
File photo of ticks.
Arizona seeing increase of ticks after wet winter season