Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the gruesome murder of a teen visiting from Nebraska. Deputies say 37-year-old Anthonie Ruinard is now facing first-degree murder and a slew of other charges stemming from the homicide.

Authorities say 18-year-old Parker League was last seen alive at an Arco gas station on June 11, which showed League and Ruinard leaving the store together in a Black Dodge Challenger. Detectives pinpoint Ruinard after obtaining video surveillance of Parker’s card being used at several stores after he died.

“This is another example of great investigative work by our detectives,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. “And why our FATE Unit is such a crucial component for public safety in the apprehension of these violent criminals from our communities.”

On June 13, sheriff deputies uncovered League’s body in a bonfire pile close to the Bulldog Canyon - Hackamore area, east of State Route 88 and Lost Dutchman State Park. Days later, he was identified as an 18-year-old who was visiting from Nebraska, but details surrounding his death have still not been made public.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office wouldn’t confirm whether or not the body itself was burned inside the bonfire pit or the condition of the remains.

Arizona’s Family true crime reporter Briana Whitney is speaking with Parker’s family and will have more on Good Evening Arizona.

