Banner Health in Sun City West reopens after nitrogen gas leak forced evacuations

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials tell Arizona’s Family that staff reported the leak involved a 50-gallon nitrogen tank.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 50-liter nitrogen tank leak prompted evacuations for a major hospital in the West Valley on Thursday morning.

Initial reports came in around 8 a.m. to Banner Del Webb Medical Center near Meeker and Grand Avenue in Sun City West. Arizona Fire and Medical Authority tell Arizona’s Family that staff reported the leak involved a small nitrogen tank in a surgery area. Ultimately, fire investigators found no signs of hazardous gasses in the facility. Some portions of the building were blocked off to the medical building in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Two people who complained about feeling sick were evaluated for dizziness and nausea symptoms, but no other injuries were reported. Banner Health has since resumed normal operations.

