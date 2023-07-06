Mesa man arrested for 3rd alleged sex assault; MCAO didn’t pursue previous case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man is again facing sexual assault allegations just months after his previous arrest and after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided against pursuing charges in two prior cases.

32-year-old James Estep is facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges from the alleged rape earlier this week.

According to court paperwork, a victim came forward to officers after she met Estep at a bar in Tempe and agreed to go to his home, where the alleged assault happened. Detectives say the assaults appeared similar to other violent sexual assault allegations investigated by the Mesa Police Department in May.

Arizona’s Family has learned that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined that case due to the “unlikelihood of prosecution.”

During an interview with detectives, Estep said he didn’t remember what he did that day and asked to “check his Facebook for an idea.” When he was asked about the woman he had sex with that night, Estep asked for a lawyer.

Estep is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.