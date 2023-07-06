Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mesa man arrested for 3rd alleged sex assault; MCAO didn’t pursue previous case

This is Estep's third alleged sexual assault in recent months.
This is Estep's third alleged sexual assault in recent months.(Maricopa County Attorney's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man is again facing sexual assault allegations just months after his previous arrest and after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided against pursuing charges in two prior cases.

32-year-old James Estep is facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges from the alleged rape earlier this week.

According to court paperwork, a victim came forward to officers after she met Estep at a bar in Tempe and agreed to go to his home, where the alleged assault happened. Detectives say the assaults appeared similar to other violent sexual assault allegations investigated by the Mesa Police Department in May.

Arizona’s Family has learned that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined that case due to the “unlikelihood of prosecution.”

During an interview with detectives, Estep said he didn’t remember what he did that day and asked to “check his Facebook for an idea.” When he was asked about the woman he had sex with that night, Estep asked for a lawyer.

Estep is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona
Both are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman, teen crash into pole after being shot in west Phoenix

Latest News

Six fires started along U.S. 60 on Wednesday, while five were contained, the Flying V Fire...
Flying V Fire burns over 700 acres; US 60 closed north of Globe
Detectives haven't said what factors could have led up to the crash.
1 dead after SUV runs over several men in west Phoenix
A proposed Phoenix City code could allow homeowners to build a guest house in their backyard....
Turn your backyard shed into a rental house if a new Phoenix code passes
Backyard housing could come to Phoenix if proposed ordinance passes