Man, woman found dead in south Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a south Phoenix apartment earlier this week.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the Arbor Village Apartments near Central Avenue and Baseline Road after an employee at the complex found a body inside one of the units. Inside the apartment, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, and police aren’t sure how the two people died. They’re now waiting on the results of the medical examiner’s report. Until then, the case is classified as a death investigation.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.