Man, woman found dead in south Phoenix apartment

The bodies were discovered in a south Phoenix apartment late Monday morning.
The bodies were discovered in a south Phoenix apartment late Monday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a south Phoenix apartment earlier this week.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the Arbor Village Apartments near Central Avenue and Baseline Road after an employee at the complex found a body inside one of the units. Inside the apartment, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, and police aren’t sure how the two people died. They’re now waiting on the results of the medical examiner’s report. Until then, the case is classified as a death investigation.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

