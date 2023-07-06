Your Life
Man became ‘unresponsive’ while in MCSO custody in downtown Phoenix jail

MCSO was trying to hand the man off to Scottsdale police when he became "combative," an MCSO spokesman said.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after an incident while in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at the jail near downtown Phoenix. The man was to be transferred into Scottsdale police custody for a court hearing.

Around 7:15 a.m., the man was being handed over to Scottsdale police when he “became combative,” an MCSO spokesman said. While officers worked to physically restrain the man, a Taser was eventually used on him. Officers noticed that the man was unresponsive and performed CPR, MCSO said. He was then taken to a hospital, but the sheriff’s office didn’t say what condition the man is in.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate the incident.

