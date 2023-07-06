1 dead after SUV runs over several men in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one man is dead after an SUV ran over several people in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix Fire crews tell Arizona’s Family that three men were hit by a car near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m.. Two men were transported to the hospital, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. Details surrounding the suspect or the description of their car have not been released. An active police presence could be seen through the night and into the early morning as detectives continued gathering evidence from the scene.

35th Avenue is closed in both directions at Indian School and Grand Avenue. Click/tap for the First Alert Traffic map.

