Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 5, 2023:
Angel’s Trumpet Ale House - 810 N 2nd Street, Phoenix
3 violations
- Green grime on deli slicer
- Ant spray in dry storage area
- House made pizza sauce not at proper temperature
Hodori - 1116 S Dobson Rd, Mesa
3 violations
- Employee prepping food in back room
- Beef not cooked to proper temperature
- Build up of food debris in walk in cooler
NoRa Asian Fresh - 818 W Broadway Rd, Tempe
3 violations
- No paper towels in restroom
- Organic matter on carrots and lemons
- Raw salmon stored above sauces
Fuego Mexican Food - 321 W McKellips Road, Mesa
- No soap dispensing at hand sink
- Dicer put away with onion debris
- Toxic substances not labeled
Giant Manhattan Pizza - 10431 N 19th Ave, Phoenix
4 violations
- Pepperoni and cheese discolored with heavy odor
- Eggs stored over milk and bacon
- Dairy products not cold enough
- Walk-in fridge not cold enough
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Olive Garden - 3380 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Wok Up - 1275 E Baseline Rd #106, Gilbert
U.S. Egg - 131 E Baseline Rd, Tempe
Caramba Fresh Mexican Food - 5421 W Glendale Ave, Glendale
Deno’s Pizza - 14515 W Grand Ave, Surprise
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.