Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 5, 2023:

Angel’s Trumpet Ale House - 810 N 2nd Street, Phoenix

3 violations

Green grime on deli slicer

Ant spray in dry storage area

House made pizza sauce not at proper temperature

Hodori - 1116 S Dobson Rd, Mesa

3 violations

Employee prepping food in back room

Beef not cooked to proper temperature

Build up of food debris in walk in cooler

NoRa Asian Fresh - 818 W Broadway Rd, Tempe

3 violations

No paper towels in restroom

Organic matter on carrots and lemons

Raw salmon stored above sauces

Fuego Mexican Food - 321 W McKellips Road, Mesa

No soap dispensing at hand sink

Dicer put away with onion debris

Toxic substances not labeled

Giant Manhattan Pizza - 10431 N 19th Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

Pepperoni and cheese discolored with heavy odor

Eggs stored over milk and bacon

Dairy products not cold enough

Walk-in fridge not cold enough

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Olive Garden - 3380 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Wok Up - 1275 E Baseline Rd #106, Gilbert

U.S. Egg - 131 E Baseline Rd, Tempe

Caramba Fresh Mexican Food - 5421 W Glendale Ave, Glendale

Deno’s Pizza - 14515 W Grand Ave, Surprise

