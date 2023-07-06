Your Life
Green grime on deli slicer, organic matter on carrots among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

Unlabeled toxic substances and moldy vegetables are among some of the health code violations at Phoenix-area restaurants this week.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 5, 2023:

Angel’s Trumpet Ale House - 810 N 2nd Street, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Green grime on deli slicer
  • Ant spray in dry storage area
  • House made pizza sauce not at proper temperature

Hodori - 1116 S Dobson Rd, Mesa

3 violations

  • Employee prepping food in back room
  • Beef not cooked to proper temperature
  • Build up of food debris in walk in cooler

NoRa Asian Fresh - 818 W Broadway Rd, Tempe

3 violations

  • No paper towels in restroom
  • Organic matter on carrots and lemons
  • Raw salmon stored above sauces

Fuego Mexican Food - 321 W McKellips Road, Mesa

  • No soap dispensing at hand sink
  • Dicer put away with onion debris
  • Toxic substances not labeled

Giant Manhattan Pizza - 10431 N 19th Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Pepperoni and cheese discolored with heavy odor
  • Eggs stored over milk and bacon
  • Dairy products not cold enough
  • Walk-in fridge not cold enough

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Olive Garden - 3380 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Wok Up - 1275 E Baseline Rd #106, Gilbert

U.S. Egg - 131 E Baseline Rd, Tempe

Caramba Fresh Mexican Food - 5421 W Glendale Ave, Glendale

Deno’s Pizza - 14515 W Grand Ave, Surprise

