Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs refuses to rescind abortion-related prosecution order

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the executive order on June 22, which granted Attorney General Kris...
Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the executive order on June 22, which granted Attorney General Kris Mayes authority over abortion-related prosecutions.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs is pushing back after 12 county attorneys asked her to rescind an executive order on abortion prosecutions earlier this week. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the governor confirmed she wouldn’t rescind the order, claiming she will “protect Arizonans from extremists who want to prosecute women and doctors for their healthcare decisions.”

Hobbs signed the executive order on June 22, which granted Attorney General Kris Mayes authority over abortion-related prosecutions. The order gives Mayes power to handle attempted county prosecution under state abortion laws, bans state agencies from assisting investigations for alleged violations in other states and bans extradition of people accused of violating other states’ abortion laws. However, the order was met with backlash from 12 out of Arizona’s 15 county attorneys, including Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, who called the order an “overreach.” Center for Arizona Policy, a conservative Valley nonprofit, also claimed Hobbs exceeded her authority as governor.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood applauded the governor’s order. “This executive order will help ease the fear and uncertainty that swept through Arizona in the year since Roe was overturned, and protect all those seeking and providing necessary health care,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO, said in a statement.

Arizona's GOP lawmakers have indefinitely halted Hobbs' nominees after what they say is a "slew" of executive orders while the legislature is out of session.

Abortions are currently legal in the state in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona
Both are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman, teen crash into pole after being shot in west Phoenix

Latest News

Harris previously visited Tonopah in January.
VP Kamala Harris arrives in Laveen, meets with Gila River Indian Community
A proposed Phoenix City code could allow homeowners to build a guest house in their backyard....
Turn your backyard shed into a rental house if a new Phoenix code passes
Presidential Citizens Medal honoree Rusty Bowers, former Arizona state House Speaker, arrives...
Former Arizona House speaker spoke with FBI in 2020 election probe
Gov. Hobbs recently signed two executive orders limiting who can prosecute abortion-related...
12 county attorneys ask Gov. Hobbs to rescind executive order on abortion