Gov. Hobbs refuses to rescind abortion-related prosecution order

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs is pushing back after 12 county attorneys asked her to rescind an executive order on abortion prosecutions earlier this week. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the governor confirmed she wouldn’t rescind the order, claiming she will “protect Arizonans from extremists who want to prosecute women and doctors for their healthcare decisions.”

I'm not rescinding this order. I will continue to use my legal authority to protect Arizonans from extremists who want to prosecute women and doctors for their healthcare decisions. https://t.co/wxz6C8VqUW — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) July 6, 2023

Hobbs signed the executive order on June 22, which granted Attorney General Kris Mayes authority over abortion-related prosecutions. The order gives Mayes power to handle attempted county prosecution under state abortion laws, bans state agencies from assisting investigations for alleged violations in other states and bans extradition of people accused of violating other states’ abortion laws. However, the order was met with backlash from 12 out of Arizona’s 15 county attorneys, including Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, who called the order an “overreach.” Center for Arizona Policy, a conservative Valley nonprofit, also claimed Hobbs exceeded her authority as governor.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood applauded the governor’s order. “This executive order will help ease the fear and uncertainty that swept through Arizona in the year since Roe was overturned, and protect all those seeking and providing necessary health care,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO, said in a statement.

Arizona's GOP lawmakers have indefinitely halted Hobbs' nominees after what they say is a "slew" of executive orders while the legislature is out of session.

Abortions are currently legal in the state in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.