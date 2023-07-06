Your Life
Glendale opens 3 heat relief centers as triple-digit temperatures continue

The centers are designed to provide the homeless population and their pets rest and hydration.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) As high temperatures remain above 110 around the Valley, the City of Glendale announced on Thursday that it has opened three heat relief centers. These centers are designed to provide the homeless population and their pets rest, nutrition and hydration as a way to reduce the number of heat-related deaths.

The shelters opened with help from Maricopa County, which provided $771,000 to assist in operating the facilities. The locations are listed below:

  • Glendale Mission & Ministry Church - 6242 N. 59th Ave. (open Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.)
  • Larkspur Church - 10614 N. 43rd Ave. (open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m.; Wednesday from 12-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 12-9 p.m.)
  • St. John’s Lutheran Church - 7205 N. 51st Ave. (open Monday-Friday from 12-8 p.m.)

“This program is an example of a powerful partnership between Maricopa County, the city of Glendale, the Arizona Faith Network and Phoenix Rescue Mission,” said Glendale’s Community Services Director Jean Moreno. “Each partner contributes its resources and expertise to maximize impactful services that support vulnerable members of our community in ways we could not do alone.”

Tap/click here for a map of other heat relief centers in Phoenix and other parts of the Valley. See the latest weather forecast here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

