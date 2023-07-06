Gilbert police officers read to kids during summer library program

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storytime! Several Gilbert police officers went above the call of duty recently, taking time out of their day to read to kids. Officer Levi Leyba and Officer McKay Lauritzen stopped by Burke Elementary School for their summer library program.

The program is funded through Title I as part of the Gilbert Public Schools summer programs. The district works to bring in a guest reader each day. This year’s theme was “all together now,” which was the perfect opportunity to incorporate community services. “It was great for the students to see a police officer reading and modeling for them that reading is important in all occupations,” Officer Leyba wrote to Arizona’s Family.

If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.