Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert police officers read to kids during summer library program

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Officers Leyba and Lauritzen from Gilbert Police stopped by Burke Elementary School for the summer library program. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storytime! Several Gilbert police officers went above the call of duty recently, taking time out of their day to read to kids. Officer Levi Leyba and Officer McKay Lauritzen stopped by Burke Elementary School for their summer library program.

The program is funded through Title I as part of the Gilbert Public Schools summer programs. The district works to bring in a guest reader each day. This year’s theme was “all together now,” which was the perfect opportunity to incorporate community services. “It was great for the students to see a police officer reading and modeling for them that reading is important in all occupations,” Officer Leyba wrote to Arizona’s Family.

If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona
Both are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman, teen crash into pole after being shot in west Phoenix

Latest News

Gilbert police officers read to kids in summer library program
Oh My Dog! Scottsdale boutique hotel can be found in Old Town Scottsdale
Pamper your pet at "Oh My Dog!" in Old Town Scottsdale
A Valley man recently painted a colorful mural on a Mesa preschool playground wall.
Valley man creates colorful mural at Mesa preschool