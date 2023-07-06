Your Life
Gila Bend man kills wife out of jealousy, MCSO deputies say

Martin Alvarez is charged with first-degree murder for his wife's death, court records say.
Martin Alvarez is charged with first-degree murder for his wife's death, court records say.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead in Gila Bend after her husband killed her on Wednesday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s brother called around 2:30 a.m. after his brother-in-law, 55-year-old Martin F. Alvarez, dropped off his two young nephews. He also said that Alvarez admitted to killing the brother-in-law’s sister, 47-year-old Amelia Alvarez, and then went back to his house. When deputies arrived at Alvarez’s home, he admitted to killing Amelia, records say.

“I did it, I cut her throat,” he said, according to court records. Deputies detained Alvarez and entered the home to find Amelia lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Deputies and Gila Bend Fire Department paramedics tried to save her, but she was declared dead at the home.

During an interview, Alvarez told deputies that he killed Amelia because he thought she was cheating on him, court records say. He grabbed a knife and went to her while she was sleeping, and cut her throat, documents say, which caused her to wake up and struggle with Alvarez. He cut her throat again, which was when she fell to the floor, the report says. He told deputies that he had been thinking about killing his wife since the morning of July 4 but hesitated throughout the day, records say.

Alverez said he then took his two children to a relative’s house and returned home. He wouldn’t allow relatives inside when they arrived to check on Amelia. During a search, deputies say Alvarez’s clothing had red stains consistent with blood, and they collected blood from his face and arms.

Alvarez faces a first-degree murder charge and his cash bond is set to $1.5 million.

