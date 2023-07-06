Former Arizona House speaker spoke with FBI in 2020 election probe

Originally Published: 05 JUL 23 22:05 ET

(CNN) — A former top Republican official in Arizona, who rejected pressure from Donald Trump and his allies following the former president’s 2020 election defeat, told CNN Wednesday night that he has spoken with the FBI as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the vote.

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers revealed the interview with investigators lasted four hours and took place a few months ago.

“I am hesitant to talk about any subpoenas et cetera. But I have been interviewed by the FBI,” Bowers told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins when asked whether he had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

