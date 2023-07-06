Flying V Fire burns over 700 acres; US 60 closed north of Globe

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A number of wildfires are raging through northern Arizona along the U.S. 60 corridor, with the latest major fire burning to be the Flying V fire, measured at 722 acres as of Thursday morning.

According to the Division of Wildland Fire Management, the fire is burning in a northeasterly direction just west of the 60. A Type 3 team, described as a multi-agency effort to conduct an extended attack on the fire until containment is achieved, will take charge of the firefight later in the day.

At this time, wildland officials say the human-caused fire threatens no homes or structures. However, U.S. 60 is closed for a 55-mile stretch between milepost 256 and 311, which is between Globe and Cibecue. There is no estimated time for when the freeway could reopen. Click/tap here for the first Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.