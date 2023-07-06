First Alert Weather Day as temperatures remain above 110

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to Thursday morning with a low of 85 degrees, which is just one degree above our average low. But this afternoon, here comes the heat!

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, we have already hit 114 degrees. That’s seven degrees above our average this time of year, and it’s only going to get hotter.

A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring the heat, and it is going to stay hot for the next seven days. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through next Thursday. We have also issued First Alert Weather Days through next Thursday because temperatures are approaching dangerous levels.

So far, we have had seven straight days above 110 degrees. For reference, the record is 18 straight set back to 1974.

Some models are indicating there may be a chance for us to hit 120 next week. Be careful out there!

