First Alert Weather: Heat wave to intensify in Arizona

7 more days of First Alert Weather Days.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hot dry and breezy conditions continue for the foreseeable future across the Valley. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley metro area through Friday and we’re issuing First Alert weather days through at least next Wednesday. High temperatures will top out near 113 degrees today, tomorrow and through the weekend.

Next week, a ridge of high pressure is forecast to strengthen, bringing temperatures up to near 117 by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 80s and low 90s around town.

No sign of any monsoon rain for the Valley, but we should start to see some isolated storms in far Southern Arizona and across the mountains of our state early next week.

