Fireworks spark fires in Chandler and Gilbert

A Chanlder park playground slide melted after it caught fire caused by fireworks. That part of the playground is closed off.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A slide left partially melted to the ground, holes burned into an awning, concrete walls left scorched and a Chandler playscape was left in shambles after the 4th of July celebrations.

“That’s crazy how melted it got. It smelled terrible, too,” said Anna Stewart, who witnessed the fire. According to the City of Chandler, the damage at the Paseo Vista Recreation Area was caused by Illegal fireworks. Steward said the fiery blaze took her and her family by surprise as they were watching fireworks from their home nearby late Tuesday night.

“The entire thing was on fire, so my sibling called 911,” she said. “It just smelt like chemicals because of the burning plastic. I hope the person does get caught.”

Right now, it’s not clear when Chandler will repair the damaged playground but other parts of the park are still open. If you have any information about who may be involved, you are urged to contact the police.

The 4th of July also took a dark turn for a family of four in Gilbert. They were left without a home after Gilbert Fire said the family dosed their used fireworks in water before throwing them away in a trash can. It ended up causing a massive fire which spread to the home.

“It happens,” Deputy Fire Chief Mark Justus said. “And we try to put that message out. They tried to put it out. They put water on them, but those will continue to build heat; putting them in a closed container with nothing to put them out and potential other combustibles in that garbage can — it’s a recipe for disaster that we see here,” said Deputy fire chief Mark Justus.

