DPS: Nearly 200 pounds of drugs seized on I-8 near Yuma were headed for Phoenix

Drugs busts along border communities are becoming increasingly common.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 200 pounds of drugs seized in a single week on Interstate 8 in the Yuma area were headed for the Valley, according to state troopers.

DPS says the first bust happened on June 28 when troopers pulled over a driver for non-moving violations and spotted several signs of illegal activity. While searching that vehicle, they found nearly 73 pounds of fentanyl pills and just over six pounds of cocaine concealed in trash bags. Two men, identified as Javier Luna-Vazquez, 53, and Luis Lopez Chavez, 55, were arrested and now face charges, including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The next day, a trooper pulled over a Honda Accord for non-moving violations along I-8. In that search, approximately 112.9 pounds of meth and almost three pounds of cocaine were hidden in the car. The driver, identified as Martha Betancourth Angulo, 34, now faces charges of possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In both cases, troopers believed the drugs were being transported to the Phoenix area.

