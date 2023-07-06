Dedicated Swim Coach Wins Pay It Forward

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward in north Phoenix to Joe Johnson, a swim coach who makes a positive impact in his community and swim team members.

One of his swimmers, named Neely, said, “Joe is an amazing coach. I have been one of his swimmers for many years. He’s consistently at practice and always offering any type of advice. He is just an awesome person, honestly.”

Joe grew up as a member of the swim team and wanted to make sure the team stayed together all these years. You can tell his love for swimming and he passes on his love for the sport to his team. Because of his hard work, some parents wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

We walked up to Joe and said, “Coach Joe, we have a little something for you. Carly, tell everyone what you have for Coach Joe.” She said, “I am here on behalf of all the parents of the country club swim team and all the families wanted to present you with this honor and everything you do to help the kids find the love of swimming.”

Coach Joe has been coaching since he was 19. He loves coaching and wants each swimmer to find success in the pool. Joe said, “Helping these kids achieve something great. Providing them with an environment where they can be successful.”

He continues by saying that coaching can be done in a positive manner rather than the common, overbearing coach. “I want to show them it can be done in a positive manner,” he said. “They can achieve anything if they put their mind to it. That’s really what it comes down to.”

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, you can fill out a nomination form on our community page.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.