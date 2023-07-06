Crews use ‘big wheel’ to help injured hiker off mountain in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews were able to safely help an injured hiker off a mountain in the West Valley thanks to an interesting tool on Thursday morning. Glendale firefighters were called out to Thunderbird Mountain around 6 a.m. for a report of a woman who hurt her ankle. Crews loaded the hiker into a “big wheel,” which is a stretcher with a single wheel attached to the bottom.

Arizona’s Family captured drone footage of the tool being used to help the woman off the mountain. She was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor leg injury.

