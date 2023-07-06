Your Life
Camera operator at Yankee Stadium hit in the head by overthrown ball, carried out on stretcher

A camera operator at Yankee Stadium in New York was injured Wednesday night when he was struck in the head by an overthrown ball. (Source: @RadioBrett / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A camera operator at Yankee Stadium in New York was injured Wednesday night when he was hit in the head by an overthrown ball.

The wild throw happened in the fifth inning, when Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson threw a ball toward first base to get Yankee Anthony Volpe out.

The ball flew over first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and struck Pete Stendel, a cameraman for YES Network who was positioned behind him.

A video shared by Twitter user @RadioBrett shows Stendel raising a hand in the air as he is carted off the field on a stretcher.

After the game, YES Network confirmed Stendel was “conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital after being struck in the head by a ball in tonight’s game.”

Play was paused for around 17 minutes before the game resumed. The Orioles beat the Yankees 6–3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

