Arizona seeing increase of ticks after wet winter season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wet and rainy winter, experts say this can be a bad tick season across the county and here in Arizona.

Although ticks aren’t too big of a problem in our state, entomologists with the University of Arizona anticipate more to pop up because they love hanging out in the vegetation. Considering the state has seen many more brush and weeds grow in the past few months, they are urging folks to take preventative measures and be aware that they’re out there.

The concern is that common ticks around the Valley are carriers of the Rocky Mountain Fever, and a species in the northwest region can be carriers of Lyme disease. There’s nothing to be scared or alert of. Still, as people may go cool off in the high country, experts recommend having tick repellent on you, covering any exposed skin, and ensuring you take preventative medications for your dogs. Ticks can be found on trails, campsites, backyards, and more. If you find yourself bitten by one, you should use tweezers to pull it off immediately so its pathogens don’t get transmitted to you.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.