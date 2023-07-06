AC supply chain finally back to normal in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley is experiencing extreme heat for the next several days. The last thing you want to break down when it’s above 110 degrees is the air conditioning.d

At this time last year, A/C repair companies struggled with the supply chain. Donley A/C and Plumbing President Mike Donley says it would take weeks to months to get a part built and delivered in the summer of 2022. What would typically be a quick phone call and pickup later that day or the next turned into a long waiting game. Donley says that isn’t the case anymore.

“The supply chain has improved dramatically from a year ago,” Donley said. “It makes it a lot easier to get someone’s air conditioner cooling again.” The faster they can get the parts, the faster a unit can be fixed. That’s crucial during this heat wave.

“That’s our job to go out and rescue the folks that have heating and air conditioning issue,” Donley said. “When you can’t do the rescue, it’s no fun.”

There are some ways to save energy and money when it comes to cooling your home. Shutting blinds and having black-out curtains to keep the sun from shining inside can help. Donley says the most important thing to do when it’s 110 degrees or hotter is to keep your home at a consistent temperature. Donley says it’s easier for your unit to maintain one temperature instead of going up and down throughout the day.

In the cooler winter months, having a schedule can help save energy. Cooler when someone is home, and then letting the home warm up during the day when people aren’t home is a good practice. But when the temps are extreme, it forces your unit to work harder. That is when units can struggle to keep up and lead to problems. Donley recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees this 4th of July week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.